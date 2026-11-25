XO (Xen Orchestra) - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-133469
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vatesfr/xen-orchestra/security/advisories/GHSA-2r3w-c2vx-fv5ghttps://docs.vates.tech/security-advisories/advisories/2026/vates-sa-2026-062/https://github.com/vatesfr/xen-orchestra/commit/50166fe3a49c02069d35ba9046ca4a1f77f4e11dhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-133469https://github.com/googlesky/CVE-2026-133469
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 23, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- vatesfr
- Product
- xen-orchestra
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