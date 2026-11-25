Yoast SEO < 28.9 - Unauthenticated Private Content Disclosure via Headless REST Head Endpoint CVE-2026-120413
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/9fa2d095-5659-4af8-9815-aa6ba94377c8/https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-m453-87p4-7j5chttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-120413
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 22, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- yoast
- Product
- wordpress-seo
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