Zebra Print Server - Default Login
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://supportcommunity.zebra.com/s/article/Changing-the-Print-Server-s-Password?language=en_UShttps://docs.zebra.com/us/en/printers/desktop/bm-zd620-and-zd420-desktop-printers-user-guide-ditamap/c-zd620-420-setup/t-zd620-zd420-ug-connecting-your-printer-to-a-computer/r-zd620-420-ethernet-lan-rj-45/r-zd200t-ug-print-server-user-id-and-password-defaults.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zebra
- Product
- print_server
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