We know from experience that cyber resilience depends directly on periodic security testing and monitoring, rather than point in time assessments. With the Managed Vulnerability Assessment service we take care of finding the most relevant vulnerabilities for your business, giving your team more time to remediate and fix them.

Our team uses complex automation to regularly scan your perimeter and find vulnerabilities like outdated software, weak passwords, SQL injection, service misconfigurations, and many others. We manually triage and validate each finding through minimal exploitation (proof of concept), so you get only valid and relevant security alerts.

We notify you about changes in your security posture at regular intervals and whenever critical vulnerabilities arise and require your immediate attention.