Behind our Managed Vulnerability Assessment service there is a team of highly skilled security professionals who act like an extension of your IT and Security team. They work continuously to detect new vulnerabilities in your network perimeter and Internet-exposed assets so you can focus on your core business.

  • Get relevant and prioritized security alerts

  • Respond to emerging critical vulnerabilities

  • Leverage the expertise of top ethical hackers

Performed by certified experts

  • GIAC Security Expert Certification
  • Offensive Security Certified Professional
  • GIAC Web Application Penetration Tester
  • GIAC Penetration Tester
  • GIAC Exploit Researched and Advanced Penetration Tester
  • Offensive Security Wireless Professional
  • Certified Ethical Hacker

Continuous vulnerability detection & validation

We know from experience that cyber resilience depends directly on periodic security testing and monitoring, rather than point in time assessments. With the Managed Vulnerability Assessment service we take care of finding the most relevant vulnerabilities for your business, giving your team more time to remediate and fix them.

Our team uses complex automation to regularly scan your perimeter and find vulnerabilities like outdated software, weak passwords, SQL injection, service misconfigurations, and many others. We manually triage and validate each finding through minimal exploitation (proof of concept), so you get only valid and relevant security alerts.

We notify you about changes in your security posture at regular intervals and whenever critical vulnerabilities arise and require your immediate attention.

Why choose us?

We use our advanced technical skills in combination with the power of Pentest-Tools.com for unrivaled quality and value.

Our team of seasoned ethical hackers also excel at communication. We enjoy explaining our findings and how attackers can exploit them to both technical and business stakeholders in your company.

93%
Client satisfaction
15+
Years of experience
100+
Satisfied clients
What are the steps of a Managed Vulnerability Assessment?

Here is what we’ll be doing for you.

  • 1. Scoping

    First, we define the scope together:

    • What IP addresses are in scope (or not)
    • What domain names and subdomains are in scope

    Then we agree on the service details such as:

    • Deliverables format
    • Scanning frequency (e.g. daily, weekly, quarterly, etc.)
    • Scanning time limitations, etc.

  • 2. Attack surface mapping

    Run a series of reconnaissance techniques to confirm the attack surface:

    • Discover subdomains and check against known subdomains
    • Discover live hosts and flag new and dead hosts
    • Discover open ports and check if unauthorized ports are open

  • 3. Vulnerability scanning

    Configure and run multiple vulnerability scanners from Pentest-Tools.com to detect multiple types of vulnerabilities:

    • CVEs affecting outdated software
    • Web application vulnerabilities (automated scan)
    • Weak passwords
    • Service misconfigurations, etc.

  • 4. Triaging & validation

    We manually review each vulnerability to remove all false positives. We also:

    • Prioritize vulnerabilities based on business risk
    • Validate critical vulnerabilities by attempting baseline exploitation (proof of concept)

  • 5. Reporting

    We send you regular reports to explain our findings and outline your current security posture:

    • Full reports
    • Diff reports

  • 6. Repeat from Step 2

