Pentest-Tools.com

"To be able to log in and start a pentest in just 3 minutes is really good. Then to automate it and build a library of PenTests are all great features. Instant engagement is the best thing about the platform, also pricing. Compared to other automated pentesting platforms, this one is impressive and accurate."
- Users
- 1.8 mil+
- Tools
- 25+
- Clients globally
- 50k+
- Vulnerabilities solved
- Countless
Security teams that collaborate to deliver better pentests, faster
Use 25+ tools for reconnaissance, vulnerability discovery, and offensive security activities
Get a cloud-based platform with access sharing for Workspaces & Items (templates for scans, findings, reports, engagements, and more)
Build a library of pentests your team can use to be more accurate, more productive, and deliver faster
Minimize repetitive work and technical debt with automation options (attack surface mapping, pentest robots, etc.) for higher ROI
Pentesters & Bug bounty hunters who use automation to scale
Automation
A good pentester can never be replaced by a robot. But a robot can make you exponentially more effective.
Pentest robots combine our tools with your logic for massive productivity gains.
Quick security assessments
Continuous security monitoring
Attack surface discovery and passive scans
Bypass network restrictions
Third-party security evaluations
Integrate our vulnerability scanning tools into your internal tools and flows
Quick security assessments
Don’t waste time installing, configuring and running complex security tools. We have them ready for you. Just add your URL target and press the Scan button. You get a ready-to-use pentest report with pre-filled executive summary, vulnerability and risk information, plus remediation advice.
Continuous security monitoring
Use our security tools to schedule scans and periodically evaluate your systems for high-risk vulnerabilities. We constantly update and improve our scanners so you don't miss any critical issues. We will notify you via various channels, so you can quickly respond to any potential issues.
Attack surface discovery and passive scans
Information gathering is essential for planning a penetration test and assessing how much work it might involve. We provide powerful reconnaissance tools to help you with that. Use them to quickly discover the attack surface of an organization, passively scan for vulnerabilities, and find interesting targets.
Bypass network restrictions
Even if you have the right toolset on your machine, the network's local firewall can still stop you from scanning external hosts. The only way to scan is from an external server via VPN and Pentest-Tools.com can do that. Our servers have a fast Internet connection and speed.
Third-party security evaluations
Are you a web development company, IT services company, or large organization? Explore our 25+ pentesting tools on the platform to streamline your security testing workflow Over 1.8 million people use Pentest-Tools.com every year to quickly detect, manage, and report vulnerabilities.
Integrate our vulnerability scanning tools into your internal tools and flows
Instantly access our pentesting tools through the API and integrate them into your own systems and processes. Integrate our tools into your web app, dashboard, or network, and run 11 security tools in a matter of seconds!
We now rely on the scheduled scans for all our offices and websites
With several offices dotted around the world and 3 brands with multiple websites, I needed a solution that allowed me to monitor potential vulnerabilities across our business.
We started with manual scans but now rely on the scheduling services for all our offices and websites to alert us of any issues.
We’ve come to use the dashboard as a point of reference every day as part of our daily checks and we wouldn’t be without it.
As long as Pentest-Tools.com continues to improve the scans and add new types of scans as the security landscape adapts, they’ll continue to have my business.
Rob Klarner
Unmatched simplicity and ease in running network and web server scans
Pentest-Tools.com is my team's first go-to solution.
Anytime we are preparing to deploy a new version of our software, we run many tools to monitor and secure our environment, but the simplicity and ease we have with Pentest-Tools.com to run network and web server scans to highlight issues is unmatched.
Michael Dornan