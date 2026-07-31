Security findings you can prioritize. In web apps, network, and cloud.
Cut manual triage with confirmed findings
Prioritize remediation on proof of exploitability
Report verifiable evidence for compliance
Built by pentesters.Trusted by 2000+ security teams in 119+ countries
What you can do with Pentest-Tools.com
Pentest-Tools.com is built for actual security testing, not just detection.
We provide the coverage, consolidation, and automation cybersecurity teams need to optimize vulnerability assessment workflows. And we ensure the depth, control, and customization on which professional pentesters count to increase engagement quality and profitability.
Here’s how it works.
Attack surface mapping and recon
Powerful, connected scanners for mapping exposed network assets and web apps, including cloud and APIs
Global view of potential jumping off points for deeper testing, including open ports, running services, operating systems, and screenshots
Built-in Machine Learning capabilities that improve and maintain accuracy across large-scale projects
Great for extracting Insights from limited exposure, such as subdomains, outdated technologies, reverse DNS, WAFs, and hidden files
Popular capabilities: Subdomain Finder, Port Scanner, URL Fuzzer
Comprehensive vulnerability scanning
Web application & API vulnerability scanning
Proprietary Website Vulnerability Scanner delivering benchmark-proven detection accuracy - recognized as a top-tier commercial solution that also outshines open-source tools
Machine Learning and out-of-band detection engineered to minimize false positives
Deep, authenticated web app scanning for detecting vulnerabilities behind login (CSRF, broken access controls, session misconfigurations, and more)
Network & cloud vulnerability scanning
Well-rounded Network Vulnerability Scanner that combines 4 detection engines to ensure comprehensive technology coverage
Ranked 1st in remote detection accuracy across 128 environments in a benchmark against Qualys, Nessus, OpenVAS, and more
Superior detection (84%) in credential auditing in real-world scenarios against top open-source solution (Hydra)
Automatic validation and risk prioritization based on actionable evidence (screenshots, attack replay, HTTP request/response)
Vulnerability exploitation
Automatic exploitation of new, critical CVEs with Sniper: Auto Exploiter for validating risk and extracting evidence
Purpose-built functionality to safely confirm exploitability of security issues such as SQL injection, XSS and more
Evidence-rich results for building credible PoCs - screenshots, network maps, exploit paths, local users, running processes, and traffic logs
Customizable pentest reporting and data exports
Built-in pentest report generator for creating editable DOCX pentest reports 90% faster than your manual approach
Extensive library of customizable findings, with vulnerability description, risk, evidence, and remediation steps
Flexible template system for branded outputs - create, clone, and adapt report templates for different projects or clients
Rich scan data export options including PDF, HTML, CSV, XLSX, or via API for audit, handoff, or compliance
Continuous vulnerability monitoring
Persistent coverage with scheduled scans that automate recurring tests across assets and keep the attack surface up to date
Ongoing visibility with real-time alerts for critical security issues via email, Slack, or Webhooks
Instant access to our battle-tested vulnerability scanners and pentesting capabilities with our REST API
Hands-off monitoring with Pentest Robots that trigger repeatable scan sequences you can also customize
Pentest-Tools.com - Platform Overview
Pentest and vulnerability reporting that speaks for itself
Pentest-Tools.com consolidates validated findings, exploit evidence, and remediation guidance into fully editable reports - ready to deliver and easy to customize.See what our report formats look like:
- JSON
- HTML
- CSV
- DOCX
- XLSX
Pentest-Tools.com is for
Security consultants
Work faster, prove more, grow your practice
Launch web and network security scans instantly for new client engagements - zero setup required
Confirm CVEs with real-world exploit data to prioritize them in vulnerability management workflows
Scope engagements accurately and choose the right plan for your type of clients
Generate branded, client-ready reports with reusable findings and DOCX templates
Automate high-volume testing flows with Pentest Robots to reduce manual overhead
Export data in CSV, JSON, or Markdown to integrate with your reporting workflow
Maintain high quality and consistency across fast-paced, high-stakes projects
Internal security teams
Maintain visibility, reduce risk, earn trust
Monitor thousands of assets across infrastructures with scheduled, recurring scans
Automatically confirm and prioritize risks with validated findings and exploit-level proof
Run authenticated scans for internal apps and continuously detect shadow IT
Export results into ticketing, compliance, and reporting systems via API or integrations
Create reports that clearly communicate risk to leadership and support budget asks
Minimize false positives and triage for red-team workflows with built-in Machine Learning
Scale testing without inflating tool complexity or resource demands
Managed Security Providers (MSPs)
Deliver more value with less overhead
Scan across all client assets from a single dashboard - web, network, cloud, and API
Dynamically scale scan quotas to match changing client environments
Validate security vulnerabilities with built-in PoCs and exploit evidence to demonstrate risk
Create professional, customizable DOCX reports clients understand and trust
Automate recurring testing with Pentest Robots and streamline delivery at scale
Integrate findings from security assessments into client systems via API, email, Slack, Webhooks, and more
Manage teams and clients in dedicated workspaces with role-based access
We're hard at work right now!
6.3 million
Vulnerability scans per year
1.6 million
Scheduled, cloud-based scans per year
611.000+
Automated, multi-tool scans with Pentest Robots
15.000+
Vulnerability detections & custom exploits
In our company, we build what we use
We launched Pentest-Tools.com in 2017 as a team of professional penetration testers - and we've kept that mindset ever since. Our experts still drive product development today, focusing relentlessly on accuracy, speed, and control.
Every new feature, detection, and workflow comes from real-world experience. We constantly improve the product with updated attack techniques, smarter automation, and validation that reflects how malicious hackers actually operate - so your team can deliver security work that's faster, more visible, and built on proof.
The team celebrating 10 years since Pentest-Tools.com
The team celebrating 10 years since Pentest-Tools.com
What makes Pentest-Tools.com different
Pentest-Tools.com is purpose-built for offensive security teams who care about results, not just detection.
We bring together a full suite of expert-grade penetration testing tools - web, network, API, recon, exploitation, and reporting - in a single product that works like you do.
Everything is built for speed, depth, control, and automation, so you spend less time stitching security tools together and more time delivering proof-backed results.
Built for real-world workflows
Pentest-Tools.com combines and chains all the essential security testing tools in one place - accessible from anywhere, no setup or scripting required.
Offload long-running scans to the cloud and pick up results when you're ready. The product auto-scales in the background to handle high volumes, making it a strong fit for high-velocity consulting, MSPs, and large internal teams.
Updated and validated by cybersecurity professionals
Our Security Research Team constantly updates the product with new detections, payloads, and exploitation tools and logic for emerging CVEs.
We battle-test every tool in live pentests to ensure performance in real attack scenarios - not just lab conditions.
Designed for both junior and senior teams
The intuitive UI helps less experienced testers contribute faster, while seasoned professionals access advanced features like custom payloads, Pentest Robots, and validated findings.
That balance helps teams scale without compromising on quality, whether you're growing a consulting practice or leveling up internal capabilities.
Automation that actually saves time
Pentest Robots lets you chain penetration testing tools into reusable testing sequences that mimic attacker workflows. Our predefined Pentest Robots cover reconnaissance, fuzzing brute-forcing, network scanning, and web application security testing, and more.
Schedule recurring scans, trigger alerts, and send results to Jira, Slack, email, or Webhooks - automatically, based on your rules.
A smarter replacement for bloated stacks
Pentest-Tools.com replaces legacy scanners like Qualys, Nessus, Acunetix, and Invicti - all in one solution with better usability, faster validation, and clearer results.
With transparent pricing plans, you pay for the capabilities that match your workflow - no opaque quotes, no sales calls, no surprise upsells.
Customer testimonials
Pentest-Tools.com is the Swiss army knife for anyone performing black-box external network security assessments and an all-in-one comprehensive toolset for external red team/asset mapping engagements. I used to rely on a wide range of tools when mapping and scanning external organization assets, but since I found this comprehensive solution, I rarely need to use more than one.
Shay Chen
CEO at Effective Security Ltd.
Israel 🇮🇱
We don't replace the humans in the loop
Pentest-Tools.com doesn't replace skilled security professionals with automation.
Instead, our toolset amplifies your abilities with more effective workflows. We save ethical hackers and other infosec practitioners time so they can excel at creative hacking, custom testing, security research, and community contribution.
Technology vetted by industry pros
Based on revenue growth
Companies to watch
Best Vulnerability Management Solution (highly commended)