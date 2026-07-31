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Security findings you can prioritize. In web apps, network, and cloud.

Pentest-Tools.com discovers, exploits, and proves security issues in the same workflow - so you prioritize on proven risk, not theoretical severity.

  • Cut manual triage with confirmed findings

  • Prioritize remediation on proof of exploitability

  • Report verifiable evidence for compliance

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Built by pentesters.Trusted by 2000+ security teams in 119+ countries

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What you can do with Pentest-Tools.com

Pentest-Tools.com is built for actual security testing, not just detection.

We provide the coverage, consolidation, and automation cybersecurity teams need to optimize vulnerability assessment workflows. And we ensure the depth, control, and customization on which professional pentesters count to increase engagement quality and profitability.

Here’s how it works.

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  • Attack surface mapping and recon

      • Powerful, connected scanners for mapping exposed network assets and web apps, including cloud and APIs

      • Global view of potential jumping off points for deeper testing, including open ports, running services, operating systems, and screenshots

      • Built-in Machine Learning capabilities that improve and maintain accuracy across large-scale projects

      • Great for extracting Insights from limited exposure, such as subdomains, outdated technologies, reverse DNS, WAFs, and hidden files

      • Popular capabilities: Subdomain Finder, Port Scanner, URL Fuzzer

    Explore this suite
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  • Comprehensive vulnerability scanning

    • Web application & API vulnerability scanning

      • Proprietary Website Vulnerability Scanner delivering benchmark-proven detection accuracy - recognized as a top-tier commercial solution that also outshines open-source tools

      • Machine Learning and out-of-band detection engineered to minimize false positives

      • Deep, authenticated web app scanning for detecting vulnerabilities behind login (CSRF, broken access controls, session misconfigurations, and more)

    • Network & cloud vulnerability scanning

      • Well-rounded Network Vulnerability Scanner that combines 4 detection engines to ensure comprehensive technology coverage

      • Ranked 1st in remote detection accuracy across 128 environments in a benchmark against Qualys, Nessus, OpenVAS, and more

      • Superior detection (84%) in credential auditing in real-world scenarios against top open-source solution (Hydra)

      • Automatic validation and risk prioritization based on actionable evidence (screenshots, attack replay, HTTP request/response)

    Explore vulnerability scanners
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  • Vulnerability exploitation

      • Automatic exploitation of new, critical CVEs with Sniper: Auto Exploiter for validating risk and extracting evidence

      • Purpose-built functionality to safely confirm exploitability of security issues such as SQL injection, XSS and more

      • Evidence-rich results for building credible PoCs - screenshots, network maps, exploit paths, local users, running processes, and traffic logs

    Discover exploit capabilities
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  • Customizable pentest reporting and data exports

      • Built-in pentest report generator for creating editable DOCX pentest reports 90% faster than your manual approach

      • Extensive library of customizable findings, with vulnerability description, risk, evidence, and remediation steps

      • Flexible template system for branded outputs - create, clone, and adapt report templates for different projects or clients

      • Rich scan data export options including PDF, HTML, CSV, XLSX, or via API for audit, handoff, or compliance

    Learn about reporting
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  • Continuous vulnerability monitoring

      • Persistent coverage with scheduled scans that automate recurring tests across assets and keep the attack surface up to date

      • Ongoing visibility with real-time alerts for critical security issues via email, Slack, or Webhooks

      • Instant access to our battle-tested vulnerability scanners and pentesting capabilities with our REST API

      • Hands-off monitoring with Pentest Robots that trigger repeatable scan sequences you can also customize

    Discover monitoring
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Pentest-Tools.com - Platform Overview

Getting started with Pentest-Tools.com Demo Video

Pentest and vulnerability reporting that speaks for itself

Pentest-Tools.com consolidates validated findings, exploit evidence, and remediation guidance into fully editable reports - ready to deliver and easy to customize.

See what our report formats look like:
Download sample report
  • PDF
  • JSON
  • HTML
  • CSV
  • DOCX
  • XLSX
Report insert

Pentest-Tools.com is for

Security consultants

Work faster, prove more, grow your practice

Internal security teams

Maintain visibility, reduce risk, earn trust

Managed Security Providers (MSPs)

Deliver more value with less overhead

We're hard at work right now!

  • 6.3 million

    Vulnerability scans per year

  • 1.6 million

    Scheduled, cloud-based scans per year

  • 611.000+

    Automated, multi-tool scans with Pentest Robots

  • 15.000+

    Vulnerability detections & custom exploits

In our company, we build what we use

We launched Pentest-Tools.com in 2017 as a team of professional penetration testers - and we've kept that mindset ever since. Our experts still drive product development today, focusing relentlessly on accuracy, speed, and control.

Every new feature, detection, and workflow comes from real-world experience. We constantly improve the product with updated attack techniques, smarter automation, and validation that reflects how malicious hackers actually operate - so your team can deliver security work that's faster, more visible, and built on proof.

Read our story
The team celebrating 10 years since Pentest-Tools.com

The team celebrating 10 years since Pentest-Tools.com

The team celebrating 10 years since Pentest-Tools.com

What makes Pentest-Tools.com different

Pentest-Tools.com is purpose-built for offensive security teams who care about results, not just detection.

We bring together a full suite of expert-grade penetration testing tools - web, network, API, recon, exploitation, and reporting - in a single product that works like you do.

Everything is built for speed, depth, control, and automation, so you spend less time stitching security tools together and more time delivering proof-backed results.

Built for real-world workflows

Pentest-Tools.com combines and chains all the essential security testing tools in one place - accessible from anywhere, no setup or scripting required.

Offload long-running scans to the cloud and pick up results when you're ready. The product auto-scales in the background to handle high volumes, making it a strong fit for high-velocity consulting, MSPs, and large internal teams.

Updated and validated by cybersecurity professionals

Our Security Research Team constantly updates the product with new detections, payloads, and exploitation tools and logic for emerging CVEs.

We battle-test every tool in live pentests to ensure performance in real attack scenarios - not just lab conditions.

Designed for both junior and senior teams

The intuitive UI helps less experienced testers contribute faster, while seasoned professionals access advanced features like custom payloads, Pentest Robots, and validated findings.

That balance helps teams scale without compromising on quality, whether you're growing a consulting practice or leveling up internal capabilities.

Automation that actually saves time

Pentest Robots lets you chain penetration testing tools into reusable testing sequences that mimic attacker workflows. Our predefined Pentest Robots cover reconnaissance, fuzzing brute-forcing, network scanning, and web application security testing, and more.

Schedule recurring scans, trigger alerts, and send results to Jira, Slack, email, or Webhooks - automatically, based on your rules.

A smarter replacement for bloated stacks

Pentest-Tools.com replaces legacy scanners like Qualys, Nessus, Acunetix, and Invicti - all in one solution with better usability, faster validation, and clearer results.

With transparent pricing plans, you pay for the capabilities that match your workflow - no opaque quotes, no sales calls, no surprise upsells.

Customer testimonials

Read all testimonials

Pentest-Tools.com is the Swiss army knife for anyone performing black-box external network security assessments and an all-in-one comprehensive toolset for external red team/asset mapping engagements. I used to rely on a wide range of tools when mapping and scanning external organization assets, but since I found this comprehensive solution, I rarely need to use more than one.

Shay Chen Linkedin profile

Shay Chen

CEO at Effective Security Ltd. 

Israel 🇮🇱

Review author: Shay Chen

We don't replace the humans in the loop

Pentest-Tools.com doesn't replace skilled security professionals with automation.

Instead, our toolset amplifies your abilities with more effective workflows. We save ethical hackers and other infosec practitioners time so they can excel at creative hacking, custom testing, security research, and community contribution.

Here's our view on automation
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Technology vetted by industry pros

Deloitte Fast 500 EMEA 2023 logo

Deloitte Fast 500 EMEA 2023

Based on revenue growth

Deloitte Fast 50 logo

Deloitte Fast 50 CE 2022

Companies to watch

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SC Awards 2022

Best Vulnerability Management Solution (highly commended)

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Independently audited company-wide ISMS

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Verified feedback from enterprise security teams

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