We launched Pentest-Tools.com in 2017 as a team of professional penetration testers - and we've kept that mindset ever since. Our experts still drive product development today, focusing relentlessly on accuracy, speed, and control.

Every new feature, detection, and workflow comes from real-world experience. We constantly improve the product with updated attack techniques, smarter automation, and validation that reflects how malicious hackers actually operate - so your team can deliver security work that's faster, more visible, and built on proof.