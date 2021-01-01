Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Your pentesting arsenal, ready to go

Start a full pentest in minutes with powerful cloud-based tools, plus flexible reporting, automation, and collaboration options.

Thousands of security teams across the world deliver successful engagements faster with Pentest-Tools.com.

Scan your website Scan your network Discover attack surface

Getting Started

Pentest-Tools.com in a nutshell

Watch how to scan a target, add manual findings, polish your pentest report, and export it in under 3 minutes. Full report overview included!

Getting started with Pentest-Tools.com Demo Video

"To be able to log in and start a pentest in just 3 minutes is really good. Then to automate it and build a library of PenTests are all great features. Instant engagement is the best thing about the platform, also pricing. Compared to other automated pentesting platforms, this one is impressive and accurate."

A G2 Reviewer
A G2 Reviewer
Enterprise security specialist
Users
1.8 mil+
Tools
25+
Clients globally
50k+
Vulnerabilities solved
Countless

Benefits

Who we built Pentest-Tools.com for

Security teams that collaborate to deliver better pentests, faster

  • Use 25+ tools for reconnaissance, vulnerability discovery, and offensive security activities

  • Get a cloud-based platform with access sharing for Workspaces & Items (templates for scans, findings, reports, engagements, and more)

  • Build a library of pentests your team can use to be more accurate, more productive, and deliver faster

  • Minimize repetitive work and technical debt with automation options (attack surface mapping, pentest robots, etc.) for higher ROI

Pentesters & Bug bounty hunters who use automation to scale

Testimonials

How security & tech pros use the platform

Some of these reviews were anonymously left for us on our G2 reviews page, which we invite you to visit so you can verify the reviews below.

Start using the platform today

Unlock the full power and features of our platfom!
Compare pricing plans and discover more tools and features.

Get started Compare plans

Automation

A good pentester can never be replaced by a robot. But a robot can make you exponentially more effective.

Pentest robots combine our tools with your logic for massive productivity gains. We can’t wait for you to see what they can do!

Show me the robots

Use cases

What you can do with Pentest-Tools.com

Here's a preview of how you can use Pentest-Tools.com to deliver successful pentesting engagements with superior speed, consistency, and flexibility.

Quick security assessments
Don’t waste time installing, configuring and running complex security tools. We have them ready for you. Just add your URL target and press the Scan button. You get a ready-to-use pentest report with pre-filled executive summary, vulnerability and risk information, plus remediation advice.

Continuous security monitoring

Attack surface discovery and passive scans

Bypass network restrictions

Third-party security evaluations

Integrate our vulnerability scanning tools into your internal tools and flows

Better vulnerability discovery. Faster pentest reporting.

Get instant access to custom vulnerability scanners and automation features that simplify the pentesting process and produce valuable results. We help you cover all the stages of an engagement, from information gathering to website scanning, network scanning, exploitation, and reporting.

Get started
Pentest-Tools.com Website Scanner Sample Report

Pentest-Tools.com

Get to know us

Since 2013, the team of pentesters behind Pentest-Tools.com has been pouring its best work into making this cloud-based platform the most reliable toolkit for every engagement.

Whether you’re doing recon, scanning for vulnerabilities, or looking for offensive tools, our customers say we’ve built a superb toolbox, not the usual easy online toy that’s great and getting even better every few months.

We strive to live up to that promise with every platform update .

Pentest-Tools.com Team
Meet the team Read more about our company

Reviews & Testimonials

What our customers say about the platform

We now rely on the scheduled scans for all our offices and websites

With several offices dotted around the world and 3 brands with multiple websites, I needed a solution that allowed me to monitor potential vulnerabilities across our business.

We started with manual scans but now rely on the scheduling services for all our offices and websites to alert us of any issues.

We’ve come to use the dashboard as a point of reference every day as part of our daily checks and we wouldn’t be without it.

As long as Pentest-Tools.com continues to improve the scans and add new types of scans as the security landscape adapts, they’ll continue to have my business.

Rob Klarner

Rob Klarner

IT & Network Supervisor at HBD Europe Ltd Industry: IT&C

Unmatched simplicity and ease in running network and web server scans

Pentest-Tools.com is my team's first go-to solution.

Anytime we are preparing to deploy a new version of our software, we run many tools to monitor and secure our environment, but the simplicity and ease we have with Pentest-Tools.com to run network and web server scans to highlight issues is unmatched.

Michael Dornan

Michael Dornan

CEO at Tili Group Industry: IT&C
Read more reviews & testimonials