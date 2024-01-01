Offensive Security Services
by the creators of Pentest-Tools.com
Our team of offensive security professionals can help your organization build resilience against upcoming cyberattacks.
We don't just scan, we innovate.
Understand the business logic of every target
Tailor attacks as real-world adversaries
Manually exploit vulnerabilities to assess risk
Performed by certified experts
Types of offensive security services
- Learn more
Web Application Pentest
Red Teaming
External Network Pentest
Internal Network Pentest
API Pentest
Mobile Application Pentest
What makes us different
We pride ourselves on a unique offensive security testing approach that has resulted in 110% customer satisfaction across all our engagements so far.
We cover all the attack paths in the given time frame and deliver a detailed report with validated findings - and no false positives.
Our reports include only relevant security issues along with actionable results, so you can immediately start improving your security posture.
We cover all the attack paths in the given time frame and deliver a detailed report with validated findings - and no false positives.
Our reports include only relevant security issues along with actionable results, so you can immediately start improving your security posture.
Don't take our word for it. Ask our clients
We were really impressed with the speed and value-for-money of the managed pentest from Pentest Tools! We are already using Pentest-Tools.com for our automated vulnerability scans and will now be using them for our managed pentests too.
Aidan Pawson
Managing Director at Zicket
Hong Kong 🇭🇰
How it works
It’s easy to contract, pay for, and get a penetration test or other type of security assessment. We can kick off everything in just a few days.
- Step 1.
- You ask for a penetration test
- Step 2.
- Our security pros run the tests
- Step 3.
- You get a detailed pentest report
- Step 4.
- You tackle the security issues
What the report looks like
This is an overview of your assessment. It includes objectives, scope of work, and the approach and methodology we used.
We look where your team doesn’t, but attackers do.
Still wondering if we’re the right partners for you?
Submit a request and we'll get back to you with details to help you make a decision.
This is not your typical penetration test
Răzvan Ionescu, Head of Professional Services, explains how we do things differently.