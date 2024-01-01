Skip to main content
Web Application Penetration Testing

See how your web application fares against realistic attacks. We find exploitable vulnerabilities and provide practical recommendations on how to fix them.

  • Rigorous manual testing tools can’t replicate

  • Real attack simulation based on app logic know-how

  • Security checks from multiple users’ perspectives

  • Only findings validated through exploitation

Performed by certified experts

  • GIAC Security Expert Certification
  • Offensive Security Certified Professional
  • GIAC Web Application Penetration Tester
  • GIAC Penetration Tester
  • GIAC Exploit Researched and Advanced Penetration Tester
  • Offensive Security Wireless Professional
  • Certified Ethical Hacker

What is web application penetration testing?

A web app penetration test is a type of security assessment that uses manual techniques to explore and test the target website for vulnerabilities like Cross-Site Scripting, SQL Injection, Remote Code Execution, Broken Authentication and more. Unlike code reviews or static security testing, this type of assessment examines the target application in its live environment by simulating real attacks that cybercriminals carry out.

How much does it cost?

We price our service based on how complex the target application is and on what type of penetration test you want (black box or white box).

Black box web app pentest

Fixed price:$2400

Expected
timeframe
3 working days (best effort)
Report
delivered
On the 4th day
Simulated
scenario
Anonymous attacker

Grey box web app pentest

Starting from:$2400+ $800/user role

Expected
timeframe
4+ working days (best effort)
Report
delivered
When ready
Simulated
scenario
Both anonymous & authenticated user

Why choose us

Our team of seasoned penetration testers collaborate on every engagement, providing a faster, more cost-effective service compared to other providers. We use our advanced technical skills in combination with the power of Pentest-Tools.com for unrivalled quality and value.

93%
Client satisfaction
15+
Years of experience
100+
Satisfied clients

What are the steps of a web app pentest?

Even if attackers lack the discipline of penetration testers, their approaches overlap in the tactics they use to ensure a thorough examination of the target website. Our team uses the OWASP Testing Guide to make sure we cover as many security issues in the layers, functionality, and use cases of your web app as possible.

1

Scoping

  • Quickly map the attack surface of your target
  • Define what explicitly is not included in scope
2

Reconnaissance

  • Understand the regular functionality of the application
  • Discover hidden functionality
3

Vulnerability detection

  • Scan for vulnerabilities, both automated and manually
  • Manually triage and validate vulnerabilities, eliminate false positives
4

Exploitation

  • Try to exploit the vulnerabilities to determine the risk they pose
  • Create proof of concepts with step-by-step explanations to replicate them
5

Reporting

  • Explain all the findings and recommendations in the report

What the report looks like

  • This is an overview of your assessment. It includes objectives, scope of work, and the approach and methodology we used.

