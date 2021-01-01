Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Managed Pentesting Service for Web Applications

Get detailed pentesting reports and expert advice from our team of offensive security professionals about web vulnerabilities.

Why choose our managed pentesting services

  • Time and cost savings

    Traditional pentesting involves lengthy negotiations, approvals, talks with the purchasing department and so on. We don't make you go through that.

  • Quality service delivery

    We provide high-quality pentesting services faster than the traditional method, by combining our technical expertise with our fully-fledged platform of 25+ security testing tools and automation features.

  • Comprehensive, detailed pentesting reports

    We help you excel at reports and save valuable time in your engagements. Get an accurate security posture of your website & web apps with vulnerability details and remediation advice to improve.

  • Expertise opinion on vulnerability assessment

    Rely on our team of certified security professionals to perform a pentesting assessment and provide comprehensive, detailed reports.

Starting from $2400 Per webapp, based on application features, user roles and flows

Steps for a successful Penetration Test

Follow these basic steps to request a managed pentesting service.

    Fill in the form and request a penetration test

    Our security professionals evaluate and test

    Get a detailed pentesting report with vuln info & remediation advice

    Implement the recommendations and improve your security posture

Client Requirements

  • It is mandatory that you have explicit permission to have a penetration test performed against the target system.
  • If the system is on a shared web hosting (or is a managed service) you must notify and have permission from the provider of the service.
  • It is highly recommended to have a working backup of the target system. While the chance of anything bad happening is very low, you should know that penetration testing is inherently intrusive and there is a chance that the target system could be negatively impacted by the assessment.

Deliverables

  • Detailed Penetration Testing Report delivered within 48 hours.
  • Report will contain manually verified findings and recommendations for fixing the vulnerabilities.
  • Clarifying questions to be conducted via email.
  • Test duration is 3 days per target.
Our security team of offensive security professionals are the best in the industry and they have the following certifications:

Offensive Security Certified Professional
GIAC Web Application Penetration Tester
GIAC Penetration Tester
GIAC Exploit Researched and Advanced Penetration Tester
GIAC Advisory Board
Offensive Security Wireless Professional
GIAC Certified Intrusion Analyst
GIAC Security Essentials
Certified Ethical Hacker