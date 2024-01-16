Categories
We think we know podcast
A space where we challenge offensive security pros to reveal their unique skills, traits, and hands-on experiences, helping listeners explore the gaps between assumptions & reality.
We think we know how to build differentiating skills in offsec
There’s a constant loop of learning, doing, and improving in offensive security. And one way to develop the “muscle” to tackle complex security challenges is through hands-on training. That’s what IppSec, our guest, does with kindness, passion, and in the community’s best interest.
We think we know hacking is a tool for deeper change
If you have questions that boggle your mind about penetration testing, Jayson is the person to learn from. In the fourth episode of our We think we know podcast, we delve into the world of ethical hacking with the legendary Jayson E. Street.
We think we know offensive security is an infinite game (and why)
There is no end goal in this industry. You're always going to keep moving forward. This quote from our guest does a great job at capturing the conversation we explore in this podcast: the love for the process, the hunger for knowledge, how to add value for clients, and become a better penetration tester. For the third episode of We think we know, we welcome Tim Connell, an enthusiastic penetration tester and the Director of Cybersecurity Services at Pulsar Security, to explore the most common security testing myths and misconceptions.
We think we know how to give pentest clients what they really need
It’s not just penetration testing, just like today’s guest is not just an offensive security pro. If you’re the ambitious type who’s always up for new challenges, then you’re most likely going to resonate with today’s guest and his approach. Experienced penetration tester and Volkis co-founder, Alexei Doudkine joins us in the second episode of We think we know to debunk pentesting misconceptions.
We think we know how to explain the value of a penetration test
Welcome to We think we know, the podcast in which we flip the script on what you thought you knew about penetration testing. Navigating a maze of tight deadlines and limited scopes while your expertise sometimes gets squeezed into a compliance checkbox can take a toll. Offensive security work is not about ticking off tasks. Many of us have a deep need for constant growth – and some overdue recognition.