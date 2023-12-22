Categories
Milestones
We share information about cybersecurity events we attend to show our platform and penetration testing tools to the customers, or engage with the infosec community.
Year in review: 2023 on Pentest-Tools.com
What you're about to see is a blend of worn-out keyboards, stubborn research, gallons of coffee, and a dash of frustration, all catalyzed by listening closely to what you, our customers, really want. Mix all of these and you get more than a product, more than a team that’s growing a company on its own terms.
Behind the scenes – an interview with Adrian Furtuna, our founder and CEO
As cybercrime continues to escalate, businesses are increasingly prioritizing their cybersecurity strategies, often embracing penetration testing to address the most burning threats. Although this established practice is highly effective, there are still many necessary improvements to help scale it to the current needs of the tech ecosystem. CyberNews sat down with Adrian Furtuna, our Founder & CEO, to talk about the ins and outs of penetration testing. Here’s why Adrian believes that no matter how advanced the technology is, some aspects still need a human approach.
Behind the Tools: Răzvan Ionescu on the growth mindset, insatiable curiosity, and being comfortable with change in ethical hacking
At Pentest-Tools.com, we use our managed pentesting services to learn from our customers and listen to them. Every one of us works hard to understand what users need and why, feeding that knowledge into the platform while we continue to learn and grow as individuals and as a team. That’s why we eat our own dog food and we always practice what we preach.
Pentest Robots - rocket fuel for pentesters, not their replacement
Let me say this from the start: full automation is the wrong approach for scaling penetration testing. The whole “machines will replace humans” view doesn’t sit well with us. It’s too simplistic and it fails to capture the complexity and depth involved in security testing and the larger information security ecosystem. So how come we launched pentest robots - an automation feature - at Black Hat Europe 2020?
Why we continue to support young people find their way in infosec
Lifelong learning, constant practice, and the need to share knowledge and ideas with others are the reasons that got us in the infosec community. Because we all try to do our best in the work we do and have a positive impact on our field. And for that, we need to remind ourselves to stay engaged and always practice what we preach.
Black Hat Europe 2019 Highlights
We are extremely grateful and happy to find out how many users already know about our online platform each time we explore a new context. To know people around the world use Pentest-Tools.com on a daily basis to discover vulnerabilities in websites or networks drives us to achieve even more going forward. In this article, we share our recent experience at the Black Hat Europe 2019 conference and what we learned from it.