Categories
Security research
Here’s where our security researchers analyze and share insights about the latest vulnerabilities, providing details on how they work, or how to exploit them.
Securing your Laravel application: A comprehensive guide
As someone who has worked with the Laravel framework for years, I've seen firsthand the importance of taking security seriously. I've seen how simple mistakes lead to disastrous consequences, and I've also seen the benefits of a secure and well-maintained Laravel application.
The Pentest-Tools.com vulnerability research manifesto
We work everyday to develop the tools, detections, and exploits that help ethical hackers fight to improve organizations’ defenses. As you know, the fight is unfair - and rigged: penetration testers and other offensive security practitioners are bound by the terms of engagement, while attackers are free to do anything - and everything.
From bypass to breach: how to get RCE in Confluence's latest CVEs
I’m gonna help you get the answers you need by demonstrating how to go beyond authentication bypass and achieve RCE using CVE-2023-22515 and CVE-2023-22518. Together we’ll explore their root causes and how to demonstrate the risk involved if an attacker uses these CVEs successfully.
3 initial access tactics to simulate in your penetration tests
In this guide, I’ll talk about these tactics (phishing attacks, RDP attacks, and exploitable vulnerabilities) pentesters can use to simulate realistic attack scenarios and apply them in their ethical hacking engagements. You'll walk away with practical examples and actionable advice on how to effectively replicate these attacks. Plus, you’ll help your customers to create better security awareness inside their organizations.
Breaking down the 5 most common SQL injection threats
In this ongoing battle, organizations and offensive security pros grapple with many questions: Why do these attacks persist? What are the most prevalent types of SQL injection attacks? And, most importantly, how do we prevent them effectively? You’ll get answers to these burning questions (and more!) in this practical guide.
Why this 14-year-old heap corruption vulnerability in MS Word is still relevant
A critical vulnerability with Remote Code Execution (RCE) potential in Microsoft Word (CVE-2023-21716) with a CVSS score of 9.8 was among the Zero-Day vulnerabilities that were fixed.
The most exploited vulnerabilities in 2022
Offensive security is a fast-moving space, yet some security vulnerabilities persist for years, causing problem after problem. 2023 being no exception, you can spare yourself from repetitive work by learning to find and mitigate these top 10 CVEs.
Thinking outside the box: 3 creative ways to exploit business logic vulnerabilities in pentests
These flaws are particularly dangerous because attackers exploit behavioral patterns by interacting with apps in different ways than intended. When exploited successfully, they cause serious disruption, including business processes impact and reputational damage.
How supply chain attacks work and 7 ways to mitigate them
Your organization is a connected network of vendors, software, and people that keep your business operational. Each of these elements has various degrees of access to sensitive information which a bad actor can use as entry points in supply chain attacks.
