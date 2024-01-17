Community wisdom

Categories
Offensive security pros share how ChatGPT impacts their work
Could 2024 be a pivotal moment for AI in offensive security? We know it challenges us to explore new ways to simplify our work, but how will penetration testers use ChatGPT as a tool for meaningful change? And, most importantly, which new advancements in this space are worth keeping an eye on?
How these offensive security books changed their readers - and their authors
Books have extraordinary power. They give both readers and authors new perspectives on how to see the world – and how to inhabit it more meaningfully. They allow you to go in-depth on a topic you love (or didn’t know you could love). Books create space for reflection and give you the chance to soak up someone else's experience and make parts of it your own.
Pro tips from 10 ethical hackers for stellar reports
The strongest proof of your work and expertize are the pentest reports you deliver. They capture your investigative skills, razor-sharp critical thinking, and creative hacking abilities. So your reports better be great. Looking to impress your team or clients with outstanding pentest reports? You're in luck! Delve into the collective wisdom of 10 seasoned offensive security professionals who've generously shared their insider tips on mastering the art of pentest reporting.