Ethical hacking & pentesting blog
Come for the PoCs and security research focused on new CVEs and stay for the ethical exploitation guides and how-tos our offensive security specialists create.
Offensive security pros share how ChatGPT impacts their work
Could 2024 be a pivotal moment for AI in offensive security? We know it challenges us to explore new ways to simplify our work, but how will penetration testers use ChatGPT as a tool for meaningful change? And, most importantly, which new advancements in this space are worth keeping an eye on?
- Author(s)
- Published at
- Updated at
We think we know how to build differentiating skills in offsec
There’s a constant loop of learning, doing, and improving in offensive security. And one way to develop the “muscle” to tackle complex security challenges is through hands-on training. That’s what IppSec, our guest, does with kindness, passion, and in the community’s best interest.
Securing your Laravel application: A comprehensive guide
As someone who has worked with the Laravel framework for years, I've seen firsthand the importance of taking security seriously. I've seen how simple mistakes lead to disastrous consequences, and I've also seen the benefits of a secure and well-maintained Laravel application.
- Author(s)
- Published at
- Updated at
Year in review: 2023 on Pentest-Tools.com
What you're about to see is a blend of worn-out keyboards, stubborn research, gallons of coffee, and a dash of frustration, all catalyzed by listening closely to what you, our customers, really want. Mix all of these and you get more than a product, more than a team that’s growing a company on its own terms.
The Pentest-Tools.com vulnerability research manifesto
We work everyday to develop the tools, detections, and exploits that help ethical hackers fight to improve organizations’ defenses. As you know, the fight is unfair - and rigged: penetration testers and other offensive security practitioners are bound by the terms of engagement, while attackers are free to do anything - and everything.
Popular articles
Pro tips from 10 ethical hackers for stellar reports
The strongest proof of your work and expertize are the pentest reports you deliver. They capture your investigative skills, razor-sharp critical thinking, and creative hacking abilities. So your reports better be great. Looking to impress your team or clients with outstanding pentest reports? You're in luck! Delve into the collective wisdom of 10 seasoned offensive security professionals who've generously shared their insider tips on mastering the art of pentest reporting.
- Author(s)
- Published at
- Updated at
How to manually detect and exploit Spring4Shell (CVE-2022-22965)
Just a few months after the Log4Shell brutally shook our world, when things started to look calm and peaceful again, the Vulnerability Gods have unleashed upon us. Another similarly named vulnerability in a popular Java framework – Spring4Shell – came to light. Is CVE-2022-22965 as dangerous and as widespread as its (slightly) older sibling? Stick with us to find out!
- Author(s)
- Published at
- Updated at
We think we know hacking is a tool for deeper change
If you have questions that boggle your mind about penetration testing, Jayson is the person to learn from. In the fourth episode of our We think we know podcast, we delve into the world of ethical hacking with the legendary Jayson E. Street.
We think we know offensive security is an infinite game (and why)
There is no end goal in this industry. You're always going to keep moving forward. This quote from our guest does a great job at capturing the conversation we explore in this podcast: the love for the process, the hunger for knowledge, how to add value for clients, and become a better penetration tester. For the third episode of We think we know, we welcome Tim Connell, an enthusiastic penetration tester and the Director of Cybersecurity Services at Pulsar Security, to explore the most common security testing myths and misconceptions.
We think we know how to give pentest clients what they really need
It’s not just penetration testing, just like today’s guest is not just an offensive security pro. If you’re the ambitious type who’s always up for new challenges, then you’re most likely going to resonate with today’s guest and his approach. Experienced penetration tester and Volkis co-founder, Alexei Doudkine joins us in the second episode of We think we know to debunk pentesting misconceptions.
From bypass to breach: how to get RCE in Confluence's latest CVEs
I’m gonna help you get the answers you need by demonstrating how to go beyond authentication bypass and achieve RCE using CVE-2023-22515 and CVE-2023-22518. Together we’ll explore their root causes and how to demonstrate the risk involved if an attacker uses these CVEs successfully.
- Author(s)
- Published at
- Updated at
We think we know how to explain the value of a penetration test
Welcome to We think we know, the podcast in which we flip the script on what you thought you knew about penetration testing. Navigating a maze of tight deadlines and limited scopes while your expertise sometimes gets squeezed into a compliance checkbox can take a toll. Offensive security work is not about ticking off tasks. Many of us have a deep need for constant growth – and some overdue recognition.
Get vulnerability research & write-ups
In your inbox. (No fluff. Actionable stuff only.)