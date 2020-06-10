How to exploit the DotNetNuke Cookie Deserialization

We looked at around 300 DotNetNuke deployments in the wild and discovered that one in five installations was vulnerable to CVE-2017-9822. That includes governmental and banking websites. As part of this research, we discovered a Remote Code Execution vulnerability exploitable through DNN Cookie Deserialization in one of the U.S. Department Of Defense’s biggest websites. After having responsibly reported it through HackerOne, the DOD solved the high-severity vulnerability and disclosed the report, with all details now publicly available.