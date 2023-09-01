Tags
Breaking down the 5 most common SQL injection threats
In this ongoing battle, organizations and offensive security pros grapple with many questions: Why do these attacks persist? What are the most prevalent types of SQL injection attacks? And, most importantly, how do we prevent them effectively? You’ll get answers to these burning questions (and more!) in this practical guide.
December updates: 6 new ways to make your workflow smoother
Hope 2022 is off to a great start for you! Supporting your security efforts is what we do, so here’s a fresh batch of platform updates we rolled out at the end of 2021. Why check them out? Because they’ll help you get more work done, faster with the same tools and features you know (and hopefully love!).
