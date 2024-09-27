How and why we built the Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner

We began developing the Kubernetes Scanner with a focus on black and gray box remote scanning scenarios, as these are the most common among bug bounty hunters, pentesters, and red-teamers. We believe our Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner is a state of the art improvement for its category of tools, but we don’t plan to stop here. We have a range of improvements in mind, from new detections and exploits to better integrations with other tools that will make this scanner an even more important asset for our customers.