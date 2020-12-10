Tags
Pentest Robots
Use Pentest Robots to automate repetitive (but necessary) tasks so you can focus on more creative, complex issues.
Pentest Robots - rocket fuel for pentesters, not their replacement
Let me say this from the start: full automation is the wrong approach for scaling penetration testing. The whole “machines will replace humans” view doesn’t sit well with us. It’s too simplistic and it fails to capture the complexity and depth involved in security testing and the larger information security ecosystem. So how come we launched pentest robots - an automation feature - at Black Hat Europe 2020?
- Author(s)
- Published at
- Updated at