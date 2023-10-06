Tags
How to conduct a full network vulnerability assessment
The best ethical hackers build and maintain an outstanding workflow and process because it pays off – big time! When you’re always overwhelmed with work, it’s difficult to make time for tweaks and improvements, even if we both know they have compound returns in the long run.
November updates for powerful workflows, including detection for Log4Shell
Giving you the tools you need right now to speed up detection and reporting is always our top priority. Especially when your work is essential to effectively prioritize remediation. So, with every monthly update, we strive to do just that.
How to detect CVE-2021-22986 RCE with Pentest-Tools.com
As a pentester, when you see a major critical vulnerability persist for months in unpatched systems (like Log4Shell), you have a responsibility to help others understand its severity and how they can fix it. This is exactly why this article exists.
Detect ProxyShell (pre-auth Microsoft Exchange RCE) with Pentest-Tools.com
On-prem Microsoft Exchange servers have created a lot of work for IT and security specialists in the past months. In March, ProxyLogon left servers vulnerable to Server-Side Request Forgery through CVE-2021-26855, so we launched a dedicated scanner for it. In May, #proxynotfound popped up, so we integrated detection for it into our Network Vulnerability Scanner to make detection and reporting faster.
Detect Microsoft Exchange RCE #proxynotfound with our Network Vulnerability Scanner
Running on-prem Microsoft Exchange servers? If you didn’t catch the NSA boilerplate announcement, there’s another batch of vulnerabilities to scan for – and we built what you need.