Tags
TCP
Discover how dangerous a ‘Bad Neighbor’ can be - TCP/IP Vulnerability (CVE-2020-16898)
Patching is never easy, but doing it imperfectly can come back to bite you. That’s why today we’re unpacking a vulnerability that can resurface when improperly mitigated.
How to detect the SACK Panic vulnerability with Wireshark
The security team at Pentest-Tools.com has recently performed an in-depth analysis of the SACK Panic vulnerability (which was first disclosed in June 2019) to find out its exploitability against Linux machines. Throughout this research, we’ve identified a new method to detect vulnerable servers using Wireshark, the popular network traffic analyzer.
