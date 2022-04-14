How to exploit Zabbix Unsafe Session Storage (CVE-2022-23131)

Due to its increasing popularity and administrative access to most companies’ infrastructure, Zabbix has become a high-profile target for threat actors. So of course a security issue like the Unsafe Session Storage vulnerability attracts motivated cybercriminals. If it’s up to you to find exploitable targets and gather proof for vulnerability validation for your ethical hacking engagements, this guide is for you!