Sample API client

#!/usr/bin/python

"""

Sample client for the v2 API of Pentest-Tools.com.

This client starts a Web Server Scan, queries the output and writes the report in a HTML and a PDF file.?

A valid API key is necessary for this program to work.

This client contains sample requests for most API methods

API Reference: https://pentest-tools.com/docs/api/v2

Python 3.9+ is assumed here

"""

import json

import sys

import time

import traceback

import urllib

import requests

API_KEY = " xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx " # <-- Place your API key here

API_URL = " https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2 "

HEADERS = { " Authorization " : f "Bearer {API_KEY} " , " Content-Type " : " application/json " }

class Tool :

""" Map the tool_id that the API knows to the tool name """

SUBDOMAIN_FINDER = 20

TCP_PORT_SCANNER = 70

UDP_PORT_SCANNER = 80

URL_FUZZER = 90

FIND_VHOSTS = 160

WEBSITE_SCANNER = 170

SHARE_POINT_SCANNER = 260

WORDPRESS_SCANNER = 270

DRUPAL_SCANNER = 280

WEBSITE_RECON = 310

NETWORK_SCANNER = 350

DOMAIN_FINDER = 390

PASSWORD_AUDITOR = 400

SSL_SCANNER = 450

SNIPER = 490

CLOUD_SCANNER = 520

""" Scans

Two common ways to start a scan is by using either `target` or `target_id`.

`target` needs to be a simple URL, like "https://example.org". `target_id` is an

integer you can get from the `get_targets` method.

For both, you need:

- tool_id: ID of the tool you want to use

- tool_params: Options for the tool

- target or target_id: The target you want to scan, depending on the chosen method

"""

def start_scan ( target , tool_id , tool_params , api_url = API_URL , headers = HEADERS ):

""" Start a scan using the given target name """

data = { " tool_id " : tool_id , " target_name " : target , " tool_params " : tool_params }

return requests . post ( api_url + " /scans " , headers = headers , json = data )

def start_scan_by_targetid ( target_id , tool_id , tool_params , api_url = API_URL , headers = HEADERS ):

""" Start a scan using the given target_id """

data = { " tool_id " : tool_id , " target_id " : target_id , " tool_params " : tool_params }

return requests . post ( api_url + " /scans " , headers = headers , json = data )

""" Interacting with scans

After you started a scan, through either method, you may want to interact with it. These are the most commonly

used methods for interacting with scans after they have been started.

A scan is identified by a `scan_id`, which can be obtained from running `GET $API/scans`,

or `get_scans` from this client.

You can check the status of a scan using the `get_scan_status` function.

You can get the JSON output of a scan by calling `get_output` with a suitable `scan_id`.

The previous feature of getting output in a chosen format has moved to the `start_scan` function, through an URL callback. TODO : example

You may want to stop a running scan, which you can do with `stop_scan`.

Should you want to delete a scan entirely, tou can use the `delete_scan` function.

"""

def get_scans ( workspace_id = None , target_id = None , api_url = API_URL , headers = HEADERS ):

""" Get a list of scans

Specific parameters:

- workspace_id -- when set, only the scans from this workspace will be returned

(you can get a list of workspaces by using the `get_workspaces` operation)

- target_id -- when set, only the scans run on this target will be returned

(use `get_targets` for the target list)

"""

data = {}

if workspace_id is not None :

data [ " workspace_id " ] = workspace_id

if target_id is not None :

data [ " target_id " ] = target_id

params = " ? " + urllib . parse . urlencode ( data )

return requests . get ( api_url + f "/scans { params } " , headers = headers )

def get_scan_status ( scan_id , api_url = API_URL , headers = HEADERS ):

""" Get the status of a scan """

return requests . get ( api_url + f "/scans/ { scan_id } " , headers = headers )

def get_output ( scan_id , api_url = API_URL , headers = HEADERS ):

""" Get the output of a scan """

return requests . get ( api_url + f "/scans/ { scan_id } /output" , headers = headers )

def stop_scan ( scan_id , api_url = API_URL , headers = HEADERS ):

""" Stop a running scan """

return requests . post ( api_url + f "/scans/ { scan_id } /stop" , headers = headers )

def delete_scan ( scan_id , api_url = API_URL , headers = HEADERS ):

""" Delete a scan """

return requests . delete ( api_url + f "/scans/ { scan_id } " , headers = headers )

""" Targets

Although you can interact with targets manually, by inputting the URL everytime, Pentest-Tools offers facilities of working with targets.

The simples workflow involves three functions: Add a target with `add_target`, get all targets with `get_targets` and get a single target with

`get_target_by_id`.

Deleting and updating targets remain, for now, an operation you can only do throught the site.

"""

def add_target ( name , description = "" , workspace_id = None , api_url = API_URL , headers = HEADERS ):

""" Add a new target

Specific parameters:

- name -- the name of the target (must be a hostname, IP address or URL)

- description -- a short description of the target (optional)

- workspace_id -- the specific workspace in which to add this target (optional)

"""

data = { " name " : name }

if len ( description ) > 0 :

data [ " description " ] = description

if workspace_id is not None :

data [ " workspace_id " ] = workspace_id

return requests . post ( api_url + " /targets " , headers = headers , json = data )

def get_targets ( api_url = API_URL , headers = HEADERS ):

""" Get a list of targets """

return requests . get ( api_url + " /targets " , headers = headers )

def get_target_by_id ( target_id , api_url = API_URL , headers = HEADERS ):

""" Update the description of a target

Specific parameters:

- target_id -- the ID of the updated target

"""

return requests . get ( api_url + f "/targets/ { target_id } " , headers = headers )

if __name__ == " __main__ " :

# `tool_params` is specific to the tool

# Here we do a light scan with the Web Server Scanner

tool_id = Tool . WEBSITE_SCANNER

tool_params = { " scan_type " : " light " }

target = " http://demo.pentest-tools.com/webapp/ "

# Start the scan

res = start_scan ( target , tool_id , tool_params )

try :

res_json = res . json ()

except requests . exceptions . JSONDecodeError :

print ( traceback . format_exc ())

print ( res . text )

sys . exit ( 1 )

# Get the new `scan_id`

if " data " in res_json and " created_id " in res_json [ " data " ]:

scan_id = res_json [ " data " ][ " created_id " ]

print ( " Started scan %i " % scan_id )

else :

print ( " Scan could not start " )

print ( f "Status: { res_json [ ' status ' ] } , message: { res_json [ ' message ' ] } " )

sys . exit ( 1 )

# Poll periodically to check if the scan is finished

while True :

time . sleep ( 2 )

# Get the status of our scan

status = get_scan_status ( scan_id )

status_name = status . json ()[ " data " ][ " status_name " ]

if status_name == " finished " :

print ( " Scan status: %s " % res_json [ " data " ])

# Get the HTML report and write it to a file

print ( " Getting JSON report " )

res = get_output ( scan_id )

output_json = res . json ()

with open ( " report.json " , " w " ) as file :

json . dump ( output_json , file )

print ( " JSON report written to file " )