Pentest-Tools.com LogoPentest-Tools.com REST API Reference

Wordlists

Operations done on Wordlists

Base URL

https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2

Endpoints

Method
get
Path
/wordlists

Get all wordlists

Responses

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

GET
/wordlists
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/wordlists \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Method
get
Path
/wordlists/{id}

Get wordlist information by ID

Path parameters

Property
id
Type
integer
required
Yes

id of wordlist to get

Responses

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

GET
/wordlists/{id}
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/wordlists \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Method
delete
Path
/wordlists/{id}

Delete a wordlist

Path parameters

Property
id
Type
integer
required
Yes

id of wordlist to get

Responses

204OK

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

DELETE
/wordlists/{id}
curl --request DELETE \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/wordlists \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Method
get
Path
/wordlists/{id}/contents

Get wordlist contents by ID

Path parameters

Property
id
Type
integer
required
Yes

id of wordlist to get

Responses

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

GET
/wordlists/{id}/contents
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/wordlists/contents \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'