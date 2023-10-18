Wordlists
Operations done on Wordlists
Base URL
https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2
- Method
- get
- Path
- /wordlists
Responses
Request
GET/wordlists
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/wordlists \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
- Method
- get
- Path
- /wordlists/{id}
Path parameters
- Property
- id
- Type
- integer
- required
- Yes
id of wordlist to get
Responses
Request
GET/wordlists/{id}
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/wordlists \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
- Method
- delete
- Path
- /wordlists/{id}
Path parameters
- Property
- id
- Type
- integer
- required
- Yes
id of wordlist to get
Responses
204OK
Request
DELETE/wordlists/{id}
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/wordlists \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
- Method
- get
- Path
- /wordlists/{id}/contents
Path parameters
- Property
- id
- Type
- integer
- required
- Yes
id of wordlist to get
Responses
Request
GET/wordlists/{id}/contents
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/wordlists/contents \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'