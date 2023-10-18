Workspaces
Operations done on Workspaces
Base URL
https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2
- Method
- get
- Path
- /workspaces
Responses
Request
GET/workspaces
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/workspaces \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
- Method
- post
- Path
- /workspaces
Request parameters
- Content type
- application/x-www-form-urlencoded
object
- Property
- name
- Type
- string
- required
- Yes
- Property
- description
- Type
- string
Responses
409Workspace already exists
Request
POST/workspaces
curl --request POST \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/workspaces \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
- Method
- get
- Path
- /workspaces/{id}
Path parameters
- Property
- id
- Type
- integer
- required
- Yes
id of workspace to get
Responses
Request
GET/workspaces/{id}
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/workspaces \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
- Method
- put
- Path
- /workspaces/{id}
Path parameters
- Property
- id
- Type
- integer
- required
- Yes
id of workspace to get
Request parameters
- Content type
- application/json
object
- Property
- name
- Type
- string
- Property
- description
- Type
- string
Responses
204No content
400Invalid or missing both parameters.
403Cannot edit default workspace.
Request
PUT/workspaces/{id}
curl --request PUT \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/workspaces \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
- Method
- delete
- Path
- /workspaces/{id}
Path parameters
- Property
- id
- Type
- integer
- required
- Yes
id of workspace to get
Responses
204Deleted successfully
400Invalid parameters
409Cannot delete current workspace
500Internal server error
Request
DELETE/workspaces/{id}
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/workspaces \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'