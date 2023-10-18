Pentest-Tools.com LogoPentest-Tools.com REST API Reference

Workspaces

Operations done on Workspaces

Base URL

https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2

Endpoints

Method
get
Path
/workspaces

Get all workspaces

Responses

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

GET
/workspaces
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/workspaces \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Method
post
Path
/workspaces

Create a workspace

Request parameters

Content type
application/x-www-form-urlencoded
object
Property
name
Type
string
required
Yes
Property
description
Type
string

Responses

409Workspace already exists

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

POST
/workspaces
curl --request POST \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/workspaces \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Method
get
Path
/workspaces/{id}

Get workspace by ID

Path parameters

Property
id
Type
integer
required
Yes

id of workspace to get

Responses

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

GET
/workspaces/{id}
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/workspaces \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Method
put
Path
/workspaces/{id}

Edit workspace

Path parameters

Property
id
Type
integer
required
Yes

id of workspace to get

Request parameters

Content type
application/json
object
Property
name
Type
string
Property
description
Type
string

Responses

204No content
400Invalid or missing both parameters.
403Cannot edit default workspace.

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

PUT
/workspaces/{id}
curl --request PUT \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/workspaces \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Method
delete
Path
/workspaces/{id}

Delete workspace

Path parameters

Property
id
Type
integer
required
Yes

id of workspace to get

Responses

204Deleted successfully
400Invalid parameters
409Cannot delete current workspace
500Internal server error

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

DELETE
/workspaces/{id}
curl --request DELETE \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/workspaces \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'