Targets
Operations done on Targets
Base URL
https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2
- Method
- get
- Path
- /targets
Query parameters
- Property
- workspace_id
- Type
- integer
ID of the workspace to show targets from
- Property
- type
- Type
- string
the type of target
- Property
- limit
- Type
- integer
the maximum number of targets to return
- Property
- page
- Type
- integer
the page number to return
Responses
Request
GET/targets
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/targets \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
- Method
- post
- Path
- /targets
Request parameters
- Content type
- application/x-www-form-urlencoded
object
- Property
- name
- Type
- string
- required
- Yes
- Property
- description
- Type
- string
- Property
- workspace_id
- Type
- integer
Responses
403Can't create target because it is blacklisted, the user has too many targets or the license is invalid
404Workspace ID is not valid
409Target already exists
422Target is in a wrong format
Request
POST/targets
curl --request POST \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/targets \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
- Method
- get
- Path
- /targets/{id}
Path parameters
- Property
- id
- Type
- integer
- required
- Yes
id of target to get
Responses
Request
GET/targets/{id}
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/targets \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'