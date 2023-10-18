HTTP Loggers
Operations done on HTTP Loggers
Base URL
https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2
- Method
- get
- Path
- /http_loggers
Responses
Request
GET/http_loggers
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/http_loggers \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
- Method
- post
- Path
- /http_loggers
Request parameters
- Content type
- application/x-www-form-urlencoded
object
- Property
- label
- Type
- string
- required
- Yes
A unique label for the HTTP request logger
Responses
409A logger with the same label already exists
Request
POST/http_loggers
curl --request POST \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/http_loggers \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
- Method
- get
- Path
- /http_loggers/{id}
Path parameters
- Property
- id
- Type
- integer
- required
- Yes
id of the logger
Responses
Request
GET/http_loggers/{id}
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/http_loggers \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
- Method
- delete
- Path
- /http_loggers/{id}
Path parameters
- Property
- id
- Type
- integer
- required
- Yes
id of the logger
Responses
204Deleted successfully
Request
DELETE/http_loggers/{id}
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/http_loggers \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
- Method
- get
- Path
- /http_loggers/{id}/data
Path parameters
- Property
- id
- Type
- integer
- required
- Yes
id of the logger
Responses
Request
GET/http_loggers/{id}/data
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/http_loggers/data \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
- Method
- delete
- Path
- /http_loggers/{id}/data
Path parameters
- Property
- id
- Type
- integer
- required
- Yes
id of the logger
Responses
204Deleted successfully
Request
DELETE/http_loggers/{id}/data
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/http_loggers/data \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'