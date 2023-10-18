Pentest-Tools.com LogoPentest-Tools.com REST API Reference

HTTP Loggers

Operations done on HTTP Loggers

Base URL

https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2

Endpoints

Method
get
Path
/http_loggers

Get all HTTP loggers

Responses

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

GET
/http_loggers
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/http_loggers \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Method
post
Path
/http_loggers

Create a HTTP logger

Request parameters

Content type
application/x-www-form-urlencoded
object
Property
label
Type
string
required
Yes

A unique label for the HTTP request logger

Responses

409A logger with the same label already exists

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

POST
/http_loggers
curl --request POST \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/http_loggers \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Method
get
Path
/http_loggers/{id}

Get logger information by ID

Path parameters

Property
id
Type
integer
required
Yes

id of the logger

Responses

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

GET
/http_loggers/{id}
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/http_loggers \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Method
delete
Path
/http_loggers/{id}

Delete a logger

Path parameters

Property
id
Type
integer
required
Yes

id of the logger

Responses

204Deleted successfully

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

DELETE
/http_loggers/{id}
curl --request DELETE \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/http_loggers \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Method
get
Path
/http_loggers/{id}/data

Get the data for a logger

Path parameters

Property
id
Type
integer
required
Yes

id of the logger

Responses

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

GET
/http_loggers/{id}/data
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/http_loggers/data \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Method
delete
Path
/http_loggers/{id}/data

Clear the data for a logger

Path parameters

Property
id
Type
integer
required
Yes

id of the logger

Responses

204Deleted successfully

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

DELETE
/http_loggers/{id}/data
curl --request DELETE \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/http_loggers/data \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'