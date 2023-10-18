Pentest-Tools.com LogoPentest-Tools.com REST API Reference

Finding Templates

Operations done on Finding Templates

Base URL

https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2

Endpoints

Method
get
Path
/finding_templates

Get all finding templates

Query parameters

Property
vuln_id_type
Type
string

The vuln_id type of the vulnerability (e.g. "NETSCAN", "WEBSCAN")

Property
has_ptt_exploit
Type
boolean

Only show vulnerabilities which have/don"t have exploit capabilities. Setting this to false will only show vulnerabilities without any capabilities.

Property
limit
Type
integer

the maximum number of templates to return

Property
offset
Type
integer

the offset to start returning templates from. This does not work without the limit parameter

Responses

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Bearer

Request

GET
/finding_templates
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/finding_templates \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'