Finding Templates
Operations done on Finding Templates
Base URL
https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2
Endpoints
- Method
- get
- Path
- /finding_templates
Query parameters
- Property
- vuln_id_type
- Type
- string
The vuln_id type of the vulnerability (e.g. "NETSCAN", "WEBSCAN")
- Property
- has_ptt_exploit
- Type
- boolean
Only show vulnerabilities which have/don"t have exploit capabilities. Setting this to
false will only show vulnerabilities without any capabilities.
- Property
- limit
- Type
- integer
the maximum number of templates to return
- Property
- offset
- Type
- integer
the offset to start returning templates from. This does not work without the
limit parameter
Responses
Authorization
Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token
Bearer
Request
GET/finding_templates
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/finding_templates \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'