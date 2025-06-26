Alice Teodorescu

Community wisdom
What the experts say: Machine learning in offensive security
In this third installment, we stop talking and start listening. We asked seasoned offensive security professionals how they actually use machine learning in the field. Their verdict? ML works, when it’s focused. From spotting phishing entry points to flagging suspicious authentication patterns, the value is real. But it’s not magic. Used blindly, it adds noise. Used wisely, it accelerates analysts.
