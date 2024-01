[New scanners] Detect SMBGhost and Ghostcat vulnerabilities with Pentest-Tools.com

Vulnerability scanners are essential pentesting tools to quickly discover critical security flaws before hackers do. The more specific, the more useful! To help our customers better detect if their systems are impacted by the SMBGhost and GhostCat vulnerabilities, we built and added two new, dedicated scanners on Pentest-Tools.com.