Categories
Platform updates
Learn about new features, tools released, and other product updates we work on to make Pentest-Tools.com easier for you.
April updates: Get RCE evidence for 6 critical CVEs
After weeks of working on auto-exploitation for this critical CVE (CVSSv3 9.8), we finally have it! As a Pentest-Tools.com customer, you can run Sniper Auto-Exploiter to get conclusive proof that validates targets vulnerable to this high-risk vulnerability, which bad actors have already shown interest in.
March updates: Spring4Shell: find and confirm exploitable targets and more updates
If you instantly thought of Log4Shell when Spring4Shell emerged just a few days ago, you’re not alone. A coolheaded analysis reveals this CVE is not as severe as last year’s Log4j vulnerability. Nevertheless, it remains a priority in terms of detection and patching. Here’s why.
December updates: 6 new ways to make your workflow smoother
Hope 2022 is off to a great start for you! Supporting your security efforts is what we do, so here’s a fresh batch of platform updates we rolled out at the end of 2021. Why check them out? Because they’ll help you get more work done, faster with the same tools and features you know (and hopefully love!).
November updates for powerful workflows, including detection for Log4Shell
Giving you the tools you need right now to speed up detection and reporting is always our top priority. Especially when your work is essential to effectively prioritize remediation. So, with every monthly update, we strive to do just that.
Detect ProxyShell (pre-auth Microsoft Exchange RCE) with Pentest-Tools.com
On-prem Microsoft Exchange servers have created a lot of work for IT and security specialists in the past months. In March, ProxyLogon left servers vulnerable to Server-Side Request Forgery through CVE-2021-26855, so we launched a dedicated scanner for it. In May, #proxynotfound popped up, so we integrated detection for it into our Network Vulnerability Scanner to make detection and reporting faster.
Detect Microsoft Exchange RCE #proxynotfound with our Network Vulnerability Scanner
Running on-prem Microsoft Exchange servers? If you didn’t catch the NSA boilerplate announcement, there’s another batch of vulnerabilities to scan for – and we built what you need.