Tags
Laravel security
Dig deeper to detect and exploit critical vulnerabilities in Laravel frameworks and implement strong mitigation.
Securing your Laravel application: A comprehensive guide
As someone who has worked with the Laravel framework for years, I've seen firsthand the importance of taking security seriously. I've seen how simple mistakes lead to disastrous consequences, and I've also seen the benefits of a secure and well-maintained Laravel application.
How to exploit a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in Laravel (CVE-2021-3129)
I discovered this vulnerability for the first time in the Horizontall machine from Hack The Box, and the conditions in which it’s triggered pushed me to understand it in more detail. CVE-2021-3129 reminds me about a log poisoning vulnerability, but with a different flavor.
