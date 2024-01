How to detect and exploit CVE-2021-26084, the Confluence Server RCE

Thinking like an attacker is the right mindset that can help you better cope with this staggering growth of RCE vulnerabilities. As a pentester, you know it better than anyone. You’re also the best positioned to use your experience and know-how to detect exposed critical assets before malicious actors do. To help you help others, I’ll explore a critical RCE vulnerability in the Atlassian Confluence server across Linux and Windows in this practical guide packed with detection tactics and mitigation methods.