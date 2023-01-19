Tags
Phishing
Phishing a company through a 7-Zip misconfiguration
Reading about phishing can sometimes feel tedious, as many articles simply rehash the same old scenarios and prevention strategies without diving into technical details or offering anything fresh. But don't worry, we've got you covered!
How to simulate phishing attacks with the HTTP Request Logger
As a penetration tester or a Red Team security consultant, you probably deal with lots of challenges when you want to simulate phishing attacks using social engineering techniques. Because our team’s goal is to make your job easier by providing the right tools, we’ve put together a hands-on guide you can use straight away!
