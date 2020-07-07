How to detect the Microsoft SMBGhost vulnerability with Pentest-Tools.com

For the past couple of weeks, a critical RCE vulnerability found in Microsoft Server Message Block 3.1.1 (SMBv3) has kept both the Microsoft users and the security community on their toes. To help our customers better detect if their Windows hosts were affected by the critical SMBGhost vulnerability, we developed and added a new, dedicated scanner on Pentest-Tools.com.