Reports
Operations done on Reports
Base URL
https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2
Authorization
- Method
- get
- Path
- /reports
Responses
500Internal server error
Request
GET/reports
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/reports \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Response
[
{
"id": 1,
"download_name": "report.pdf",
"status": "waiting",
"format": "pdf",
"generation_date": "…",
"expiration_date": "…"
}
]
OK
- Method
- post
- Path
- /reports
Request parameters
- Content type
- application/json
object
- Property
- format
- Type
- string
- required
- Yes
Possible values:
"pdf"
"html"
"json"
"csv"
"xlsx"
"docx"
- Property
- group_by
- Type
- string
- required
- Yes
Possible values:
"target"
"vulnerability"
- Property
- source
- Type
- string
- required
- Yes
Possible values:
"scans"
"findings"
- Property
- resources
- Type
- array
- required
- Yes
The IDs of the resources to include in the report
- Property
- filters
- Type
- object
- Property
- webhook_url
- Type
- url
Responses
500Internal server error
Request
POST/reports
curl --request POST \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/reports \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Response
{
"report_id": 123456
}
Accepted
- Method
- get
- Path
- /reports/{id}
Path parameters
- Property
- id
- Type
- integer
- required
- Yes
id of report
Responses
500Internal server error
Request
GET/reports/{id}
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/reports/{id} \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Response
{
"id": 1,
"download_name": "report.pdf",
"status": "waiting",
"format": "pdf",
"generation_date": "…",
"expiration_date": "…"
}
OK
- Method
- delete
- Path
- /reports/{id}
Path parameters
- Property
- id
- Type
- integer
- required
- Yes
id of report
Responses
204Deleted successfully
500Internal server error
Request
DELETE/reports/{id}
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/reports/{id} \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Response
No Body
Deleted successfully
- Method
- get
- Path
- /reports/{id}/download
Path parameters
- Property
- id
- Type
- integer
- required
- Yes
id of report
Responses
202The report is still being generated.
204There is no data for the report. This may be due to the a failure in report generation
500Internal server error
Request
GET/reports/{id}/download
curl --request GET \
--url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/reports/{id}/download \
--header 'accept: application/json' \
--header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'
Response
OK