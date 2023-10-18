Pentest-Tools.com LogoPentest-Tools.com API Reference

Reports

Operations done on Reports

Base URL

https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2

Authorization

Use the "API key" from the profile page as the token

Endpoints

Method
get
Path
/reports

Get all reports

Responses

500Internal server error

Request

GET
/reports
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/reports \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'

Response

[
  {
    "id": 1,
    "download_name": "report.pdf",
    "status": "waiting",
    "format": "pdf",
    "generation_date": "",
    "expiration_date": ""
  }
]

OK

Method
post
Path
/reports

Create a report

Request parameters

Content type
application/json
object
Property
format
Type
string
required
Yes

Possible values:

  • "pdf"
  • "html"
  • "json"
  • "csv"
  • "xlsx"
  • "docx"
Property
group_by
Type
string
required
Yes

Possible values:

  • "target"
  • "vulnerability"
Property
source
Type
string
required
Yes

Possible values:

  • "scans"
  • "findings"
Property
resources
Type
array
required
Yes

The IDs of the resources to include in the report

Property
filters
Type
object
Property
webhook_url
Type
url

Responses

500Internal server error

Request

POST
/reports
curl --request POST \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/reports \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'

Response

{
  "report_id": 123456
}

Accepted

Method
get
Path
/reports/{id}

Get report information by ID

Path parameters

Property
id
Type
integer
required
Yes

id of report

Responses

500Internal server error

Request

GET
/reports/{id}
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/reports/{id} \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'

Response

{
  "id": 1,
  "download_name": "report.pdf",
  "status": "waiting",
  "format": "pdf",
  "generation_date": "",
  "expiration_date": ""
}

OK

Method
delete
Path
/reports/{id}

Delete a report

Path parameters

Property
id
Type
integer
required
Yes

id of report

Responses

204Deleted successfully
500Internal server error

Request

DELETE
/reports/{id}
curl --request DELETE \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/reports/{id} \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'

Response

No Body

Deleted successfully

Method
get
Path
/reports/{id}/download

Download a report

Path parameters

Property
id
Type
integer
required
Yes

id of report

Responses

202The report is still being generated.
204There is no data for the report. This may be due to the a failure in report generation
500Internal server error

Request

GET
/reports/{id}/download
curl --request GET \
  --url https://app.pentest-tools.com/api/v2/reports/{id}/download \
  --header 'accept: application/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer {token}'

Response

OK