Add target
This operation creates a new target, with an optional description.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Add a new target
add_target
name
|String
|The name of the new target
description
|String
|(optional) Set this description for the new target
workspace_id
|Integer
|(optional) Add the target to this workspace
Request example
{
"op": "add_target",
"name": "http://demo.pentest-tools.com",
"workspace_id": 5425246
}
Response parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
target_id
|Integer
|The id of the newly created target.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
|-
invalid target
-
invalid workspace
details
|String
|Error details.
(Returned in case of an invalid target error)
Response example
{
"op_status": "success",
"target_id": 7583
}