This operation creates a new workspace, with an optional description.

Request parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
opStringAdd a new workspaceadd_workspace
nameStringThe name of the new workspace
descriptionString(optional) Set this description for the new workspaceDefault: Added from API

Request example

{
  "op": "add_workspace",
  "name": "JulyPentest"
}

Response parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
op_statusStringThe status of the operation- success
- fail
workspace_idIntegerThe id of the newly created.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
errorStringError message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)		- invalid request
detailsStringError details.
(Returned in case of an invalid target error)

Response example

{
  "op_status": "success",
  "workspace_id": 699761
}