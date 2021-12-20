Clear Logger Data
This operation clears the data of a HTTP request logger
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Clear data of a logger
clear_logger
logger_id
|Integer
|ID of the logger to clear data from
Request example
{
"op": "clear_logger",
"logger_id": 52953
}
Response parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
details
|String
|Error details.
(Returned in case of an error)
Response example
{
"op_status": "success"
}