Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Clear Logger Data

This operation clears the data of a HTTP request logger

Request parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
opStringClear data of a loggerclear_logger
logger_idIntegerID of the logger to clear data from

Request example

{
  "op": "clear_logger",
  "logger_id": 52953
}

Response parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
op_statusStringThe status of the operation- success
- fail
errorStringError message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
detailsStringError details.
(Returned in case of an error)

Response example

{
  "op_status": "success"
}