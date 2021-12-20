Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

This operation creates a new HTTP request logger, with an unique label.

Request parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
opStringAdd a new loggercreate_logger
labelStringThe unique label for the logger

Request example

{
  "op": "create_logger",
  "label": "mypentest"
}

Response parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
op_statusStringThe status of the operation- success
- fail
logger_idIntegerThe ID of the newly created logger.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
errorStringError message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)		- invalid request
detailsStringError details.
(Returned in case of an error)

Response example

{
  "op_status": "success",
  "logger_id": 545233
}