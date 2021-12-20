Create Logger
This operation creates a new HTTP request logger, with an unique label.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Add a new logger
create_logger
label
|String
|The unique label for the logger
Request example
{
"op": "create_logger",
"label": "mypentest"
}
Response parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
logger_id
|Integer
|The ID of the newly created logger.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
|-
invalid request
details
|String
|Error details.
(Returned in case of an error)
Response example
{
"op_status": "success",
"logger_id": 545233
}