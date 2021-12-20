Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Delete scan

This operation deletes a scan which is not running.

Request parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
opStringDelete a scandelete_scan
scan_idIntegerThe id of the scan that will be deleted

Request example

{
  "op": "delete_scan",
  "scan_id": 194764
}

Response parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
op_statusStringThe status of the operation- success
- fail
errorStringError message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)

Response example

{
  "op_status": "success"
}