Delete scan
This operation deletes a scan which is not running.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Delete a scan
delete_scan
scan_id
|Integer
|The id of the scan that will be deleted
Request example
{
"op": "delete_scan",
"scan_id": 194764
}
Response parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
Response example
{
"op_status": "success"
}