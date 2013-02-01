Domain Finder

Parameter tool_id Type integer required true The ID of this tool. The value is 390 .

Parameter target Type string required true The domain name for which to find associated domains.

Parameter minimum_weight Type integer default: 30 The certainty (or the weight) that a domain should have in order to remain in the final list of results. The value can be between 0 and 100 .

Search methods

Parameter do_ssl_search Type string default: on Searches Certificate Transparency Logs for certificates having the target domain as alt name. The value can be on or off .

Parameter do_builtwith Type string default: on Searches BuiltWith relationships (e.g. Google Analytics Tags) for potentially related domains. The value can be on or off .