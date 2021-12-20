Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Drupal Scan

Parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
tool_idIntegerThe id of this tool280
targetStringThe target URL that will be scanned
follow_redirectsBooleanFollow HTTP redirects and scan the final redirect location. This will create a new target if it does not already exist. The default value of this parameter is false.

Start scan examples

{
  "op": "start_scan",
  "tool_id": 280,
  "target": "http://demo.pentest-tools.com/drupal/",
  "tool_params": {}
}

{
  "op": "start_scan_by_targetid",
  "tool_id": 280,
  "target_id": 894320,
  "tool_params": {}
}