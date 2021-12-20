Drupal Scan
Parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
tool_id
|Integer
|The id of this tool
280
target
|String
|The target URL that will be scanned
follow_redirects
|Boolean
|Follow HTTP redirects and scan the final redirect location. This will create a new target if it does not already exist. The default value of this parameter is
false.
Start scan examples
{
"op": "start_scan",
"tool_id": 280,
"target": "http://demo.pentest-tools.com/drupal/",
"tool_params": {}
}
{
"op": "start_scan_by_targetid",
"tool_id": 280,
"target_id": 894320,
"tool_params": {}
}