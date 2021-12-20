Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Edit workspace

This operation creates a new workspace, with an optional description.

Request parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
opStringAdd a new workspaceedit_workspace
workspace_idIntegerThe ID of the workspace
nameStringThe name of the new workspace
descriptionStringThe new description of the workspace

Request example

{
  "op": "edit_workspace",
  "workspace_id": 699761,
  "name": "WorkspaceName2",
  "description": "Updated description"
}

Response parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
op_statusStringThe status of the operation- success
- fail
errorStringError message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)		- invalid request
- internal error
detailsStringError details.
(Returned in case of an invalid target error)

Response example

{
  "op_status": "success"
}