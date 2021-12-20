Edit workspace
This operation creates a new workspace, with an optional description.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Add a new workspace
edit_workspace
workspace_id
|Integer
|The ID of the workspace
name
|String
|The name of the new workspace
description
|String
|The new description of the workspace
Request example
{
"op": "edit_workspace",
"workspace_id": 699761,
"name": "WorkspaceName2",
"description": "Updated description"
}
Response parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
|-
invalid request
-
internal error
details
|String
|Error details.
(Returned in case of an invalid target error)
Response example
{
"op_status": "success"
}