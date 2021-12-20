Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Error messages

The following error messages can be returned into the response of an operation request.

MessageDescription
invalid requestThe request could not be processed on the server side, maybe because it had an invalid format.
invalid keyThe provided API key was incorrect.
unauthorized The user was not authorized to perform the requested operation.
insufficient creditsThe user does not have enough credits to start the requeste scan.
invalid operationThe requested operation was invalid.
invalid tool_idThe specified tool_id was invalid.
invalid tool_paramsThe specified parameters were invalid for the tool.
invalid targetThis target cannot be scanned due to lack of authorization.
invalid workspaceThe requested workspace does not exist.
invalid scan_idThe specified scan_id was invalid.
invalid formatThe requested output format is invalid.
internal errorAn internal error has occured.