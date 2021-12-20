Error messages

invalid request The request could not be processed on the server side, maybe because it had an invalid format.

invalid key The provided API key was incorrect.

unauthorized The user was not authorized to perform the requested operation.

insufficient credits The user does not have enough credits to start the requeste scan.

invalid operation The requested operation was invalid.

invalid tool_id The specified tool_id was invalid.

invalid tool_params The specified parameters were invalid for the tool.

invalid target This target cannot be scanned due to lack of authorization.

invalid workspace The requested workspace does not exist.

invalid scan_id The specified scan_id was invalid.

invalid format The requested output format is invalid.