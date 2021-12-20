Error messages
The following error messages can be returned into the response of an operation request.
|Message
|Description
invalid request
|The request could not be processed on the server side, maybe because it had an invalid format.
invalid key
|The provided API key was incorrect.
unauthorized
|The user was not authorized to perform the requested operation.
insufficient credits
|The user does not have enough credits to start the requeste scan.
invalid operation
|The requested operation was invalid.
invalid tool_id
|The specified tool_id was invalid.
invalid tool_params
|The specified parameters were invalid for the tool.
invalid target
|This target cannot be scanned due to lack of authorization.
invalid workspace
|The requested workspace does not exist.
invalid scan_id
|The specified scan_id was invalid.
invalid format
|The requested output format is invalid.
internal error
|An internal error has occured.