  Tool start parameters
  Find Domains

Find Domains

Parameters
Parameter
tool_id
Type
integer
required
true
The ID of this tool. The value is 390.
Parameter
target
Type
string
required
true
The domain name for which to find associated domains.
Parameter
minimum_weight
Type
integer
default:
 
30
The certainty (or the weight) that a domain should have in order to remain in the final list of results. The value can be between 0 and 100.
Search methods
Parameter
do_ssl_search
Type
string
default:
 
on
Searches Certificate Transparency Logs for certificates having the target domain as alt name. The value can be on or off.
Parameter
do_builtwith
Type
string
default:
 
on
Searches BuiltWith relationships (e.g. Google Analytics Tags) for potentially related domains. The value can be on or off.
Parameter
do_whois
Type
string
default:
 
on
Finds the company and contact email of the target domain with a Whois lookup and then does a reverse lookup on them). The value can be on or off.