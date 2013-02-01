Find Domains
|Parameters
The ID of this tool. The value is
390.
The domain name for which to find associated domains.
The certainty (or the weight) that a domain should have in order to remain in the final list of results. The value can be between
0 and
100.
|Search methods
Searches Certificate Transparency Logs for certificates having the target domain as alt name. The value can be
on or
off.
Searches BuiltWith relationships (e.g. Google Analytics Tags) for potentially related domains. The value can be
on or
off.
Finds the company and contact email of the target domain with a Whois lookup and then does a reverse lookup on them). The value can be
on or
off.