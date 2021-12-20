Find Subdomains

tool_id Integer The id of this tool 20

target String The domain name that will be searched for subdomains

web_details String Extract also web server details for each subdomain (Server Type, Operating System, Technlogy, Web Platform, Page Title). Turn this option off for faster results - on (default)

- off

subdom_details String Show IP information (netname, country) - on

- off (default)

Search methods

do_zone_transfer String DNS records (NS, MX, TXT, AXFR) - on (default)

- off

do_dns_enumeration String DNS enumeration - on (default)

- off

do_ctr_search String Certificate Transparency Logs - on (default)

- off

do_ext_search String Subdomains from external APIs - on (default)

- off

do_bing_search String Bing search - on (default)

- off

do_google_search String Google search - on (default)

- off

do_website_search String Extract from HTML links - on (default)

- off

do_ssl_search String Extract from SSL certificates - on (default)

- off

do_revdns_search String Reverse DNS on target IP ranges - on (default)

- off