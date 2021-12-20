Find Subdomains
Parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
tool_id
|Integer
|The id of this tool
20
target
|String
|The domain name that will be searched for subdomains
web_details
|String
|Extract also web server details for each subdomain (Server Type, Operating System, Technlogy, Web Platform, Page Title). Turn this option off for faster results
|-
on (default)
-
off
subdom_details
|String
|Show IP information (netname, country)
|-
on
-
off (default)
|Search methods
do_zone_transfer
|String
|DNS records (NS, MX, TXT, AXFR)
|-
on (default)
-
off
do_dns_enumeration
|String
|DNS enumeration
|-
on (default)
-
off
do_ctr_search
|String
|Certificate Transparency Logs
|-
on (default)
-
off
do_ext_search
|String
|Subdomains from external APIs
|-
on (default)
-
off
do_bing_search
|String
|Bing search
|-
on (default)
-
off
do_google_search
|String
|Google search
|-
on (default)
-
off
do_website_search
|String
|Extract from HTML links
|-
on (default)
-
off
do_ssl_search
|String
|Extract from SSL certificates
|-
on (default)
-
off
do_revdns_search
|String
|Reverse DNS on target IP ranges
|-
on (default)
-
off
do_smart_search
|String
|Smart DNS search - Disabling this option will speed up the scan if the target has a large number of subdomains, but might reduce the number of results
|-
on (default)
-
off
Start scan examples
{
"op": "start_scan",
"tool_id": 20,
"target": "bbc.com",
"tool_params": {
"web_details": "on"
}
}
{
"op": "start_scan_by_targetid",
"tool_id": 20,
"target_id": 7456213,
"tool_params": {
"web_details": "on",
"do_smart_search": "off"
}
}