Find Virtual Hosts
Parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
tool_id
|Integer
|The id of this tool
160
target
|String
|The IP address that will be searched for virtual hosts. This parameter can also be a hostname. In this case, it will first be resolved to an IP address, then the normal search for virtual hosts will continue for that IP.
Start scan examples
{
"op": "start_scan",
"tool_id": 160,
"target": "151.101.64.81",
"tool_params": {}
}
{
"op": "start_scan_by_targetid",
"tool_id": 160,
"target_id": 7892,
"tool_params": {}
}