Find Virtual Hosts

Parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
tool_idIntegerThe id of this tool160
targetStringThe IP address that will be searched for virtual hosts. This parameter can also be a hostname. In this case, it will first be resolved to an IP address, then the normal search for virtual hosts will continue for that IP.

Start scan examples

{
  "op": "start_scan",
  "tool_id": 160,
  "target": "151.101.64.81",
  "tool_params": {}
}

{
  "op": "start_scan_by_targetid",
  "tool_id": 160,
  "target_id": 7892,
  "tool_params": {}
}