Get Logger Data

This operation returns the requests made on the given logger.

Request parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
opStringGet the list of loggersget_logger_data
logger_idIntegerID of the logger to get data from

Request example

{
  "op": "get_logger_data",
  "logger_id": 541229
}

Response parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
op_statusStringThe status of the operation- success
- fail
logger_dataArrayThe list of requests made to the given logger
(Returned in case of a successful operation)

An entry has the following attributes:
  • ip_address : String
  • request_method: String
  • url_params : String
  • user_agent : String
  • os : Integer
  • http_headers : Array[String]
  • request_body_type : "text" | "binary" | null
  • request_body_base64 : String
  • request_date : String
errorStringError message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)

Response example

{
  "op_status": "success",
  "logger_data": [
    {
      "ip_address": "32.25.57.65",
      "request_method": "GET",
      "url_params": "",
      "user_agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/91.0.4472.101 Safari/537.36 Edg/91.0.864.48",
      "os": "Windows 10 x64",
      "http_headers": [
        "Accept: text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8,application/signed-exchange;v=b3;q=0.9",
        "User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/91.0.4472.101 Safari/537.36 Edg/91.0.864.48",
        "Upgrade-Insecure-Requests: 1"
      ],
      "request_body_type": null,
      "request_body_base64": "",
      "request_date": "2021-06-14 16:26:47"
    },
    {
      "ip_address": "65.25.57.32",
      "request_method": "POST",
      "url_params": "username=jamesbond",
      "user_agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/91.0.4472.101 Safari/537.36 Edg/91.0.864.48",
      "os": "Windows 10 x64",
      "http_headers": [
        "Accept: text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8,application/signed-exchange;v=b3;q=0.9",
        "User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/91.0.4472.101 Safari/537.36 Edg/91.0.864.48",
        "Upgrade-Insecure-Requests: 1"
      ],
      "request_body_type": "text",
      "request_body_base64": "ZGF0YT10ZXN0",
      "request_date": "2021-05-20 10:00:31"
    }
  ]
}