Get Logger Data
This operation returns the requests made on the given logger.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Get the list of loggers
get_logger_data
logger_id
|Integer
|ID of the logger to get data from
Request example
{
"op": "get_logger_data",
"logger_id": 541229
}
Response parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
logger_data
|Array
|The list of requests made to the given logger
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
An entry has the following attributes:
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
Response example
{
"op_status": "success",
"logger_data": [
{
"ip_address": "32.25.57.65",
"request_method": "GET",
"url_params": "",
"user_agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/91.0.4472.101 Safari/537.36 Edg/91.0.864.48",
"os": "Windows 10 x64",
"http_headers": [
"Accept: text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8,application/signed-exchange;v=b3;q=0.9",
"User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/91.0.4472.101 Safari/537.36 Edg/91.0.864.48",
"Upgrade-Insecure-Requests: 1"
],
"request_body_type": null,
"request_body_base64": "",
"request_date": "2021-06-14 16:26:47"
},
{
"ip_address": "65.25.57.32",
"request_method": "POST",
"url_params": "username=jamesbond",
"user_agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/91.0.4472.101 Safari/537.36 Edg/91.0.864.48",
"os": "Windows 10 x64",
"http_headers": [
"Accept: text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8,application/signed-exchange;v=b3;q=0.9",
"User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/91.0.4472.101 Safari/537.36 Edg/91.0.864.48",
"Upgrade-Insecure-Requests: 1"
],
"request_body_type": "text",
"request_body_base64": "ZGF0YT10ZXN0",
"request_date": "2021-05-20 10:00:31"
}
]
}