Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Get Loggers

This operation returns the list of loggers belonging to the current user, including their information.

Request parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
opStringGet the list of loggersget_loggers

Request example

{
  "op": "get_loggers"
}

Response parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
op_statusStringThe status of the operation- success
- fail
loggersArrayThe list of loggers for the current user
(Returned in case of a successful operation)

A logger has the following attributes:
  • id : Integer
  • label : String
  • handler_url : String
  • active_days : Integer
  • num_requests : Integer
  • requests_left : Integer
errorStringError message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)

Response example

{
  "op_status": "success",
  "loggers": [
    {
      "id": 43987,
      "label": "mypentest",
      "handler_url": "https://pentest-tools.com/logger/sNbp0DMXOs",
      "active_days": 54,
      "num_requests": 5,
      "requests_left": 95
    },
    {
      "id": 12144,
      "label": "may_pentest",
      "handler_url": "https://pentest-tools.com/logger/akvG6h1fqy",
      "active_days": 12,
      "num_requests": 78,
      "requests_left": 22
    }
  ]
}