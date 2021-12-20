Get Loggers
This operation returns the list of loggers belonging to the current user, including their information.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Get the list of loggers
get_loggers
Request example
{
"op": "get_loggers"
}
Response parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
loggers
|Array
|The list of loggers for the current user
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
A logger has the following attributes:
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
Response example
{
"op_status": "success",
"loggers": [
{
"id": 43987,
"label": "mypentest",
"handler_url": "https://pentest-tools.com/logger/sNbp0DMXOs",
"active_days": 54,
"num_requests": 5,
"requests_left": 95
},
{
"id": 12144,
"label": "may_pentest",
"handler_url": "https://pentest-tools.com/logger/akvG6h1fqy",
"active_days": 12,
"num_requests": 78,
"requests_left": 22
}
]
}