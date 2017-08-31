Get output
This operation returns the output of a scan, including scan information and status.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Get the output of the scan
get_output
scan_id
|Integer
|The id of the scan that is queried for output.
|This value is usually taken from the response of
start_scan or
get_scans.
output_format
|String
|The format of the output. (optional)
|-
json(default)
-
html
-
pdf
Request example
{
"op": "get_output",
"scan_id": 456234,
"output_format": "html"
}
Response parameters
Since tool_id and tool_params are specific for each tool, please see the specific start example for the tool that you need.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
target_id
|Integer
|The target of the scan
|See details of each tool.
scan_output
|Dictionary
|The output according to the requested output_format. Can be:
-
scan_tests - a list of JSON objects containing information about each test performed and its results
-
output_html - raw HTML report
-
output_pdf - raw PDF report
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
scan_info
|Dictionary
|Contains the following information about the scan:
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
|See details of each tool.
Response example for a "running" scan
{
"op_status": "success",
"scan_output": {
"output_html": "<html> ... </html>"
},
"scan_info": {
"crt_test": "Searching for sensitive files...",
"num_tests": 26,
"num_finished_tests": 9,
"start_time": "2017-08-31 13:01:52",
"end_time": "2017-08-31 13:01:53",
"scan_type": "vulnerability",
"duration": "1.0 seconds"
},
"scan_status": "running"
}
Response example for a "finished" scan
{
"op_status": "success",
"scan_output": {
"output_html": "<html> ... </html>"
},
"scan_info": {
"crt_test": "",
"num_tests": 26,
"num_finished_tests": 26,
"start_time": "2017-08-31 13:08:02",
"end_time": "2017-08-31 13:08:17",
"scan_type": "vulnerability",
"duration": "15.0 seconds"
},
"scan_status": "finished"
}