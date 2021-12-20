Get scan status
Returns the status of a scan by its id.
Request parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op
|String
|Get the list of scans
get_scan_status
scan_id
|Integer
|The id of a scan belonging to the current user.
Request example
{
"op": "get_scan_status",
"scan_id": 27785
}
Response parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Value
op_status
|String
|The status of the operation
|-
success
-
fail
scan_status
|String
|The status of the scan.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
error
|String
|Error message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)
Response example
{
"op_status": "success",
"scan_status": "running"
}