Get scan status

Returns the status of a scan by its id.

Request parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
opStringGet the list of scansget_scan_status
scan_idIntegerThe id of a scan belonging to the current user.

Request example

{
  "op": "get_scan_status",
  "scan_id": 27785
}

Response parameters

NameTypeDescriptionValue
op_statusStringThe status of the operation- success
- fail
scan_statusStringThe status of the scan.
(Returned in case of a successful operation)
errorStringError message.
(Returned in case of a failed operation)

Response example

{
  "op_status": "success",
  "scan_status": "running"
}